MAPPA May Give Updates on Attack on Titan and Jujutsu Kaisen Soon

Attack on Titan and Jujutsu Kaisen have been on fans' radars since the start of 2020. While the latter is already wowing fans with its supernatural story, Attack on Titan is slated to go live later next month. Of course, fans are eager for more information on the two titles which MAPPA is overseeing, and it seems they will get that coveted drop soon.

Recently, MAPPA got fans all excited when it was announced the studio would hold a showcase soon. The event is scheduled for November 27, and it promises to share some important information with fans. After all, MAPPA will represent its entire catalog at the event, and that includes two of this year's most important titles.

According to reports, the MAPPA Showcase will include a special look at series like Jujutsu Kaisen, Attack on Titan, The God of High School, Taiso Samurai, and Mr. Love: Queen's Choice. The event will take place in Japan at Parco Factory where never-before-seen artwork, storyboards, and interviews will be shared.

Of course, it won't take long before that content surfaces online, so fans around the world will be let in on the event. You can imagine excitement is high for Jujutsu Kaisen as fans might get a peek at what's coming later on in its first season. The same can be said for Attack on Titan as the anime's final season will debut next month. Any number of interviews about the seasons would satisfy fans, so we are hoping MAPPA comes through with this event!

If you want to catch up on either of these series, you can binge the first episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen season one on Crunchyroll. Attack on Titan is also available through the streaming service as well as Hulu.

Have you been enjoying Jujutsu Kaisen so far? Does Attack on Titan have you hyped for December? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT - AnimeTV_JP