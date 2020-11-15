Jujutsu Kaisen Fans Still Aren't Over Gojo's New Look

When it comes to Jujutsu Kaisen, there are plenty of characters to pick as your favorite, but some are more popular than others. As you can imagine, Gojo Satoru is one such character, and fans are enamored with the eccentric teacher. That is why the fandom is still shaken up over the anime's new episode because it gave them a look at Gojo they will never forget.

For those who aren't caught up with the anime, you better check out its newest episode. Jujutsu Kaisen follows our usual heroes on a new mission, and Gojo finds his limits tested for the first time yet. The teacher decides it is time to let loose some of his power, and that is why Gojo took off his blindfold.

(Photo: MAPPA)

As you can see below, fans are still geeking out over the moment, and plenty of them are loving the new look. Gojo may still wear his blindfold for the most part, but it was a treat seeing him without a man on. After all, Gojo has some of the purest blue eyes out there, and fans want to see them a lot more. And once you have seen his eyes for yourself, well - you will understand why fans feel that way!

