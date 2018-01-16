‘Attack on Titan: Lost Girls’ Spin-off Shares New Key Visual

Attack on Titan is set to make a comeback this summer, but fans haven’t been left out to dry just yet. Even though season three is months away, Wit Studio has anime gifts in store for fans with its Lost Girls OVAs, and a new visual for the spin-off was just released.

Oh, and it is as heartbreaking as you would imagine.

Over on Twitter, a new ad for Attack on Titan: Lost Girls was scanned for fans. The image, which you can see below, hyped the series’ next two installments and even gave a key visual for the second OVA.

The poster shows Annie at the front with a hand reaching out in front of her. The girl has a vacant expression as she looks ahead, and two familiar faces are seen behind her. Reiner is seen to her left with a grouchy expression while Bertolt keeps to himself on the right. The two don’t look very pleased, and fans will surely find out what has gotten to them when the next OVA goes live.

Of course, fans should see how this new visual pairs with the spin-off’s first one. The OVA dropped its original poster last year, and it saw Annie in the same position but with a more stricken expression. Behind her, both Reiner and Bertolt could be seen with their backs turned.

The first OVA for the spin-off series dropped late last year in December. The special went live when Attack on Titan‘s 24th manga volume went on sale. The next two episodes will premiere similarly as they debut with volumes 25 and 26.

If you are not familiar with Attack on Titan: Lost Girls, then you have a bit to catch up on. The story was published back in August 2015 before Kodansha confirmed it has licensed the serial for a collected release. The manga is based on a novel of the same name, and Ryosuke Fuji wrote and illustrated the serial. The story itself focuses Mikasa and Annie by exploring the leads’ backstories.

