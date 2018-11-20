‘Attack on Titan’ Doubles Down on One Hero’s Traitor Status

Attack on Titan is used to messing with expectations, but the series is taking things to a new level. The manga is piecing together its final overall arc, and the Survey Scouts are not playing around with one of its traitors.

So, you’ve been warned! There are spoilers for Attack on Titan chapter 111 below!

Recently, a new update came for Attack on Titan fans, and it confirmed something horrendous. It seems Eren Jaeger is being treated as a full-on military threat following his rogue leave, and the military’s leads are not happy.

The new chapter begins with the Survey Scouts before their higher-ups, and the executives don’t cushion their words about Eren.

“Over 100 soldiers including Floch Forester all concealed themselves along with the supervising officer in the prison. It appears all of these soldiers commended their defection at the same time as Eren’s escape,” one elder says.

“It is certain that the assassination of the commander-in-chief was also their doing. To name them as bastards… is a bit uncomfortable.”

As the chapter continues, the military defines the rebel faction following Eren as an enemy. In fact, they are considered to be a “destructive” operation, and the military leaders are not totally convinced Eren’s comrades are not in on his rebellion as well.

Of course, as far as fans know, Mikasa and the gang are as shocked as anyone else over this development. Not even Hange believed Eren would go so far as to turn against the military, but the worst has come to pass. Now, the team must find Eren before the accused traitor can contact Zeke, but such a task will be easier said than done.

As for Attack on Titan, it was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. The series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017, and it’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.