‘Attack On Titan’ Reveals Levi’s Heartbreaking Dilemma

Attack on Titan has become a master class in angst, and the manga has zero plans to relinquish its title. After all, a new chapter of Attack on Titan hit up fans recently, and the release revealed one of Levi’s most heartbreaking dilemmas to date.

For those of you caught up with Attack on Titan, its new chapter goes hard with its action and feels. Fans flipped open chapter 113 to find the Paradis military in shambles. With half of its ranks turned rebels, the Survey Scouts were in a tough spot before this new chapter dropped, and it all got worse when Zeke Jaeger opened his mouth.

Literally… that one act made it all the more difficult. Zeke managed to use his Beast Titan power to turn dozens of soldiers into Titans, leaving Levi to either kill his former comrades or be killed

The moment of realization Levi experiences when he learns about his soldiers’ fate is haunting to say the least. Readers were forced to watch as Levi dodged blow after blow, hoping to get through the sea of Titans standing between him and Zeke. Of course, such a task is impossible even for someone like Levi, and the captain came face to face with well-known comrades of him or what was left of him.

“Barris, are you still in there,” Levi asks before adding, “You guys…”

The chapter cuts off from the scene abruptly, leaving fans legitimately concerned for the man’s fate. Attack on Titan simply shows the man being overwhelmed by Titans on all sides, but Zeke comes to learn his plan to take out Levi did not go as planned. Despite his heavy heart, the hero managed to slay all of the Titans he once knew as friends, and Levi was all to ready to take out his heartbreak on Zeke with some seriously graphic torture.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.