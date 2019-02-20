Did ‘Attack On Titan’ Just Kill Off A Titan Shifter?

Attack on Titan is pacing through its final arc, and fans were right to call the story insane. All sorts of revelations have been made by Hajime Isayama in this final hurrah, but fans are real concerned that one Titan Shifter may have been killed.

Recently, Attack on Titan put out chapter 114, and it was there fans met up with Zeke. The favorite Titan Shifter isn’t doing too hot as Levi has Zeke under his thumb, but that won’t stop the Beast Titan from going against the grain.

The chapter mostly followed Zeke’s origin story, but it ended in present day. The chapter picked up with Zeke muttering in pain as Levi hovered over him, and the Titan Shifter wasn’t about to turn back on his plans.

“I saved the lives of the children they would birth from this cruel world, did I not,” Zeke said, talking about all the Eldians he killed. The shifter did inform readers of his plan to wipe out of his own race as he both blamed and pitied Eldians in equal measure.

So, you can see why it is a bit confusing that Attack on Titan ended the chapter with Zeke going kamikaze.

“I hope you’re watching, Mister Xavier,” Zeke says with teary eyes. The man quickly sets off the rod Levi shoved into his torso, and the explosive went off. Levi seems to have made it out everything alive, but pieces of a body were seen flying from the area Zeke was lying in. The fallout has fans wondering if Zeke could survive such injuries even with his Beast Titan power, but it seems an answer won’t be given until Attack on Titan shares chapter 115.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save.