Attack On Titan Confirms the Rumbling’s Beginning

The “Rumbling” has been an ominous bellow that has shook our character to their core throughout the recent chapters of Attack On Titan. In the most recent installment of the popular franchise, the secret behind where this dramatic noise originated has come to light, hinting that humanity is in for some dire days ahead. With Makasa and Armin looking on as Eren’s new form is unleashed in its giant glory, the true origins of where the rumbling comes from is revealed thanks to an untold number of Titans storming toward Jaeger, many of which were freed from their prison of Wall Maria!

Recently, Eren Jaeger and his brother Zeke took a trip through time, learning of the predicament that the original founding Titan, Ymir, went through in her life. As Eren actually began talking to Ymir, the devastated girl agreed to transfer her power to the younger Jaeger brother, which unfortunately seems to spell doom for a large percentage of humanity. Eren is no longer looking to find a peaceful solution to the war between Marley and Eldia, rather, he is looking to end the conflict by killing everyone that isn’t a part of the nation of Eldia.

As Makasa and Armin look on to see scores of Titans shamble toward Eren, unleashing his giant new form as the Founding Titan, Armin begins to put together the fact that things are going terribly wrong. Jaeger begins talking directly to everyone who is an Eldian, informing them that he will be killing everyone that isn’t a part of their bloodline. With the walls of Maria coming down, unleashing a large new group of Titans that are bent on devastation, the characters can only watch on in horror as Eren begins to enact his insane new plan for peace.

As Attack On Titan moves closer to its finale, it seems as if the ending will be anything but a happy one.

