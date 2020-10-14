Attack on Titan Reveals First Full Look at Eren's New Titan Form

✖

Attack on Titan's newest chapter is taking the series one step closer to its grand finale, and with it has given us our first full look at Eren's final Titan form. The final arc of the series has squarely placed Eren in the antagonist role as he has officially declared war on the rest of the world and seeks to eradicate everyone not from Paradis. With Eren fully bonding with the power of Ymir and the Founding Titan, we had seen brief glances at just how terrifying Eren's Titan form had become s he grows in power.

With the newest chapter of the series, however, we have finally gotten a full look at this horrifying new form as Eren's Titan has changed far beyond the realms of the Titans we had seen in the series thus far. In fact, it's such a monstrosity that there's no way that Eren will be seen as anything other than the final foe of the series Mikasa and Earth's remaining forces will face.

Chapter 133 of the series sees Eren continue the Rumbling as the Wall Titans continue stomping their way across the world. After briefly seeing this new form in smaller moments before now, the final pages of the chapter gives us a full look at Eren's new completely skeletal and monstrous new Titan:

(Photo: Kodansha)

Before this reveal takes place, Eren reaches out to Mikasa and the other surviving members of the Survey Corps and it's clear that he's made up his mind and will continue being the monster that destroys the world. Not only that, but Eren has become just like Ymir in the Coordinate space. Now looking just like the Founding Titan himself both in and out of Coordinate, Eren has shown how much he has bonded with this power.

Eren's monstrous new form is a reflection of how he has tossed away his humanity to make this kind of genocidal decision, and it doesn't seem like it's going to be easy to reverse anymore. There's only bloodshed and violence in Eren's future now, but he might be too detached to truly care anymore.

But what do you think? How do you feel about Eren's final Titan form? Did you expect to see Eren take such a new direction in the final arc? How can Attack on Titan bring it all to an end?