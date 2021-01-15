Attack On Titan Sees Pieck Reveal The True Power Of The Cart Titan

✖

Attack On Titan's fourth season has finally introduced us to the character that wields the power of the Cart Titan, the young female soldier named Pieck whose bubbly personality masks the intensity she has within her Titan form, and the latest chapter of the manga shows just how powerful her Titan abilities can be! Though we mostly have seen the Cart Titan used as a means of conveyance, the current final battle of the series has left everything on the table and has Pieck showing off the offensive capabilities of her ultimate form among the Nine Titans!

Warning! If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Attack On Titan's manga, Chapter 136, and don't want season four of the anime spoiled, steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into spoiler territory!

With Eren Jaeger utilizing the full power of the Founding Titan at his disposal, he has been bringing back former versions of the Nine Titans to fight the new Survey Corps, made up of former Eldian members such as Armin and Mikasa and new members like Reiner and Pieck. In the past, the Cart Titan has been used as a way to transport items and people thanks to its insane mobility, but that same mobility apparently makes Pieck a force to be reckoned with, taking down a number of Titans in rapid succession in a fight to the death.

(Photo: Kodansha)

With this final battle against Eren Jaeger, the former protagonist who is attempting to eliminate anyone that doesn't have the blood of Ymir running through their veins, proving that no one is safe, the signs seem to be pointing toward Levi being the next on the chopping block as he appears to be hinting that he's about to make a grand sacrifice to save the world. Pieck herself might be able to survive this fight, but she doesn't have that much time left considering the fate of those who inherit the powers of the Nine Titans!

What did you think of the Cart Titan's offensive plays in this chapter of Attack On Titan? Who do you think will be the next to die before Hajime Isayama's epic tale come to an end? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans!