Attack on Titan Celebrates Newest Episode with Special Eren Art

Attack on Titan is celebrating its newest episode with a special Eren illustration! Attack on Titan's fourth and final season has gotten off to a slower start as it's been focused on introducing fans to the other side of the conflict in the country of Marley. While the first few episodes have been spent with brand new faces, the newest episode of the series officially brought Eren Jeager into things following a string of teases throughout these early episodes. Now that Eren has been fully brought on, the final season is truly kicking off.

Episode 64, "Declaration of War" is just as its title suggests as now Attack on Titan's fourth and final season has started the action of its final arc in full. To commemorate such a major occasion for the anime's final outing, episode director Teruyuki Omine shared a special Eren illustration through the series' official Twitter account that taps into the haunting vibes of the moment in question. You can check it out below:

Attack on Titan's final season will only be running for 16 episodes, and the first five episodes were spent establishing the viewpoints of the other side of the conflict. Now that fans have gotten an idea of what the people of Marley are after, it seems that now's the time for Eren and the Survey Corps to take action and bring the fourth and final season of the series through a straight shot to its endgame in the final 11 episodes.

For those hoping to see more of the action that the other seasons had, that's really all that's going to be coming next as the war between the two sides is now in full gear!