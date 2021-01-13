Attack On Titan Creator Teases Manga's Ending in New Interview

✖

The final battle of Attack On Titan has already begun in the pages of the franchise's manga, pitting the Survey Corps against a deadly and unexpected threat, and recently, the creator of the series, Hajime Isayama, had an interview where the mangaka gives some mysterious hints as to how the long-running anime will finally come to a close. The fourth and final season of the anime has already begun, with the latest episode having Eren and Reiner having their first reunion following the conclusion of the third season and beginning the war once again between Eldia and Marley.

Hajime Isayama first introduced the world of the "Children of Ymir" in 2009 with the manga being run thanks to the publication released from Kodansha. Though the first three seasons of the anime were produced by the animation studio of Wit, the final season was taken over by Studio MAPPA, the same animation house responsible for the likes of Jujutsu Kaisen and The God of High School. Needless to say, the popularity of the franchise has only grown over the years and if the rest of the season can be used as a precursor to the finale, we would imagine that there definitely won't be a "happy ending" for either the soldiers of Eldia or Marley!

Twitter User Attack On Fans shared this recent interview with the creator of Attack On Titan, noting that the mangaka had never thought about "whether the ending is happy or not", leaving us to wonder just how the story of Eren Jaeger and his fellow Eldian soldiers will come to a close:

🚨 Hajime Isayama's recent interview 🚨 Question: Have you decided that the ending could be "unpredictable"? Isayama: It's just the beginning! Question: Do you think it has a "happy ending" or not? Isayama: I've never thought about whether the ending is happy or not. pic.twitter.com/C3e062Qyvs — Attack On Fans (@AttackOnFans) January 9, 2021

Eren Jaeger has always been the protagonist of the dark fantasy epic, and it's clear that he's changed substantially since his days of wanting to see the world beyond the walls. With so many of his friends and family stricken down by the Titans of the world unleashed by Marley upon him, Eren is definitely attempting to get his "pound of flesh" against his enemies.

How do you see Attack On Titan coming to a close? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Titans!