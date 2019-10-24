Attack On Titan Flashback Reveals Eldia’s Horrific Past

The story of the first Titan is one of the most tragic stories that Attack On Titan has shared with its fans, breaking down the horrific events that Ymir had to undergo before and after she inherited the powers of the Titans. The nation of Eldia, which was revealed to the Survey Corps during the tail end of the third season of the anime, has been at war with the people of Marley for generations and Eren Jaeger and company are looking to end said conflict by any means necessary. The most recent chapter of the popular series has broken down the horrific past of Eldia and its people through the eyes of Ymir.

Even before Ymir was made to do horrifying things as a Titan, her life wasn’t sunshine and rainbows. Part of a slave class, Ymir was blamed for the stealing of a pig and was thus “released”, aka thrown in the woods and hunted down by a group of spear wielding hunters. Before the final blow was struck, Ymir luckily, or perhaps unluckily, was granted the power of the Titans and became the first in existence.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Following receiving her new gigantic form, the leader of Eldia had Ymir begin fighting against their enemies and helping her nation conquer other societies. The king of Eldia, so pleased with Ymir’s progress and power, gave her a “gift”, aka the “honor” of marrying him and producing his offspring. Though again, a life of wedded bliss this was not.

Ymir attempted to commit suicide by leaping in front of an assassin’s attack aimed at the king, but Titans can’t be killed so easily and was later fed to her own children so that they could inherit her Titan powers. The nation of Eldia was one mired in tragedy and horror, and it’s clear that the horror from this nation and Marley is one that Eren is looking to eradicate using his new time travelling abilities.

What did you think of Eldia’s terrifying past? Can Attack On Titan possibly get any darker? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Titans!

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.