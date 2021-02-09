Attack on Titan Shares Release Date for Second-to-Last Chapter

✖

Attack on Titan has been pushing forward with its intense story for years now, but the bloody title is ready to end at last. It was announced a few months back that Attack on Titan would be ending its manga run this spring. With 2021 well underway, all eyes are on the manga to see what's coming, and fans have just learned when its second-to-last chapter will go live.

The update was posted this week in honor of Attack on Titan's new chapter. The team at Kodansha gave us a heads up about the manga's penultimate chapter, and it will be going live on March 9.

(Photo: MAPPA)

The official release date puts Attack on Titan chapter 138 a month away to the day. This upcoming chapter will be the second-to-last as chapter 139 will be the manga's very last. It is expected to debut on April 9, so there are only two months left of manga content to go.

As for what chapter 138 will do, Attack on Titan fans believe the update will check up on Eren. The manga's new chapter has made it clear that the boy's goal for total genocide is a pipe dream. Zeke made the choice to turn on Eren, and that means the boy has lost all of his minions to boot. A massive explosion has led fans to believe Eren is dead, but readers know better than think as much. Eren won't be going anywhere without a final farewell, and it will be an emotional one, to say the least. It is hard to imagine a scenario in which Eren is redeemed in the wake of his brutal insurrection, but Attack on Titan does have enough time left to make peace with his brazen actions.

What would you like to see from this chapter? How should Attack on Titan wrap up? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.