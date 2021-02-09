Attack On Titan Season 4 Bids a Hero Farewell with Emotional Funeral

✖

The fourth and final season of Attack On Titan recently saw Eren Jaeger unleash an attack on the nation of Marley, causing several casualties on both sides of the aisle, and the Survey Corps had to lick their wounds and mourn the loss of one of their fan-favorite soldiers in the latest installment. With the latest episode focusing on both the time between season three's finale and the beginning of season four and the present, we were given that much more insight into just what was lost by the Survey Corps and additional characters who were currently in mourning!

Warning! If you aren't caught up on Attack On Titan's anime and don't want the big death spoiled for you, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory!

Fans were distraught when Gabi's bullet struck Sasha Blouse, the hilarious member of the Survey Corps who usually was obsessed more with food than with Titans, and she passed from this world. With Eren, Mikasa, Armin, and their friends in mourning, we were able to witness not only the Survey Corps say goodbye to one of their own, but also from an unexpected character in Nicolo, a soldier from the nation of Marley who specialized in cooking seafood. Nicolo became a favorite of Sasha, and vice versa, as they formed a relationship over the Marleyian soldier's amazing lobster and various preparation of other sea creatures.

(Photo: MAPPA)

On top of Nicolo, we were able to learn more about how the Survey Corps felt about losing their dear friend, most specifically with Connie who considered Sasha to be his twin since he first strapped on the three-dimensional maneuver gear. Noting that he felt like with the death of Sasha he has lost half of himself, it's clear that Connie might have been hit the hardest by the loss of the Eldian soldier who was first introduced to fans as "potato girl".

This episode didn't just focus on Sasha's passing but also gave us some hints about where Eren currently is mentally, and this doesn't necessarily mean good things for the Survey Corps. Jaeger went off to the nation of Marley by himself, causing his friends to follow and putting Sasha right into the line of fire, causing her death and the deaths of numerous others.

What did you think of Sasha's funeral? Who do you think was hit the hardest by her loss? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans!