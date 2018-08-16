‘Attack On Titan’ Updates Fans On Who’ll Inherit Eren’s Titan

Attack on Titan has a base level of angst to maintain, and its latest chapter met it in spades. The update was a bit lighter on action, but it made up for it elsewhere with Eren.

After all, the guy is living on borrowed time, and Eren knows he’s got to make a big decision regarding his Titan sooner rather than later.

Attack on Titan chapter 108 dug into the timeline facing all Titan Shifters during a tense flashback. With Eren in prison, the Survey Scouts are left to mingle as they mourn the loss of Sasha Blouse. The girl’s death is still being blamed on Eren, but Mikasa is adamant that he does care for them all still.

To back up her claim, Mikasa uses a flashback of a moment the team shared with Eren a year ago. The Survey Scouts were sent to build a railroad to expand Paradis, and it was there Eren said he needed to think about who he’ll pass his Titan onto next.

“If only we had more time. Zeke doesn’t even have more than two years left. I have about five years left. Soon I’ll have to make a decision regarding who will inherit my Titan,” the boy says.

Of course, Eren is limited by the lifespan Titan Shifters have. People wielding a Titan only live about 13 years before the power kills them. Naturally, Mikasa said she would take the burden from Eren, but the group explains she isn’t a good candidate to do so thanks to her heritage. No one is sure if an Ackerman can receive a Titan since the family was enhanced with Titan science in the past, so Jean decides he will do it.

“First off, I’m way more intelligent than Eren. I’m not a crazy reckless guy who’s trying to hasten his death,” the guy says before Connie and Sasha squabble over why they should take on the Titan.

In the end, Eren says he will not let any of them inherit his Titan, so that rules out four candidates. As for why the boy is so insistent, it all comes down to the bonds he made with his comrades.

“I have no intention of letting any of you guys inherit it. Because you guy are more important to me, more so than anybody else,” Eren explains. “Because I want everyone to live long lives.”

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

Attack on Titan can be found in Japanese with English subtitles alongside the series’ release in Japan on Crunchyroll and Hulu. Funimation has confirmed the new season’s English simuldub will begin in August before it airs on Toonami.

So, who do you think will end up inheriting the Attack Titan?