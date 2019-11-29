Attack on Titan Confirms Chapter 124 Release Date

With the manga for Attack On Titan witnessing one of the most tense moments of an already tense franchise, fans are clamoring at the bit for the news of the next installment’s release. Well wait no longer friends as we have news as to when the franchise will be returning following Eren’s acquisition of the powers of the Founding Titan. With Jaeger revealing his horrifying plan of wiping out all of humanity that isn’t a part of the nation of Eldia, will Mikasa and the rest of the Survey Corps be forced to kill their friend to save the world?

Twitter User AttackOnFans shared the news that the next chapter of the ongoing war between Marley and Eldia will be continuing on December 9th of next month, with Eren facing off against the world with an army of Titans at his side released from the walls that once imprisoned both him and the Survey Corps:

According to Kawakubo Shintaro, #AttackOnTitan chapter 124 is already done! 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/T7YkPPvpFn — Attack On Fans (@AttackOnFans) November 28, 2019

The past chapters of the popular franchise have been fairly nihilistic, and for a series that prides itself on its nihilism, that is certainly saying something. As Eren and his brother Zeke used their Titan abilities to travel back in time to witness the actions of their father Grisha and the creation of the first Titan with Ymir. During this trek, Eren revealed his true plans for the world as well as showing his insane state of mind and just how far down the rabbit hole of destruction he has gone.

The anime’s fourth and final season depicting these events will be arriving next year, and hopefully will continue the series’ hot streak in recreating the manga with energetic and amazing animation.

