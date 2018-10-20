‘Attack on Titan’ Introduces A Foreign Threat

The Attack on Titan manga is currently on the verge of something huge as a war builds up between the Eldian and Marley factions. There has been increase in espionage as well, which has brought a foreign threat to Eldia.

At the end of the latest chapter of the series, fans see that the wielder of the Cart Titan power, Pieck, has snuck her way into Eldia and is scheming something.

The latest few chapters after the time skip have dealt with Eren’s changing goals over the course of the last few years. This came to a head when he snuck into Marley undetected and it resulted in a bloody display of power as Eren kills many of the Marleyan higher-ups.

Since then, the Marleyian Titan power wielders have been planning a counterattack, and are hoping to strike before Eren and the Eldian soldiers take notice. This seems to come to a head when the Survey Corps seem to be having problems of their own. When a new faction of Eren supporters appear and launch a surprise attack, the resulting chaos lead the Survey Corps to overlook many things.

There’s no indication of Pieck’s plan in Eldia when she’s revealed at the end of the chapter, but she is probably not the only one to sneak into the territory. Perhaps they are planning a counterattack much like Eren’s as they will transform into Titans in the heart of Eldia, or it could be something even sneakier and more devastating. The editor of the manga is teasing some big things for its future, and perhaps this is one of those things?

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. The series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017, and it’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.