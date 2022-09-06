Attack on Titan Climbs Sales Chart With New Top-Selling Record

Attack on Titan is one of the biggest series in anime, and its clout is pretty hard to overlook. The series has accrued fans from across the world, and it won't be much longer before its final season closes. Studio MAPPA will wrap the show next year, and manga readers are eating up the series ahead of the comeback. And now, a new sales update is out and shows just how many copies Attack on Titan has sold over the years.

The update comes straight from Oricon in Japan as the manga's newest sales were tallied. As it turns out, Attack on Titan is now one of the 15 top-selling manga series to date, and it had to jump over several hits to land its spot.

The new report confirms Attack on Titan has sold 110 million copies to date which puts it just below JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. This newest tally pushed Attack on Titan over other hits like Astro Boy, Fist of the North Star, and more.

Of course, there are still plenty of titles pulling ahead of Attack on Titan. Asides from Hirohiko Araki's classic series, other titles like Bleach, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, and Slam Dunk have all sold more. And of course, no manga on Earth comes close to matching the list's top spot thanks to One Piece. Eiichiro Oda's iconic manga has sold more than 515 million copies since it began.

As for Attack on Titan, the series can expect a boost in sales before long. Interest in a series always rises when its anime comes around. Attack on Titan season four will wrap the series early next year once its final few episodes go live. And once they do, there is no doubt readers will look to the manga as they find ways to experience Eren's journey once again.

What do you make of this latest Attack on Titan update? Have you already checked out the manga? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.