Attack on Titan Creator Shares What About the Series Makes Him the Happiest

Attack on Titan has been around for over a decade at this point, and its anime is one of the biggest to ever tackle the industry. Creator Hajime Isayama has taken care of the story since it began, and as the anime inches closer to its final episodes, you can understand why the artist is looking back on his legacy. Isayama did just that in a recent interview with Makoto Yukimura, the creator of Vinland Saga, and it was there the artist shared one thing about Attack on Titan that makes him happy.

And no, it has nothing to do with Mikasa or Levi. It turns out Isayama is happy about the story's global reach and how well fans received the title.

"I love western movies and foreign dramas, so their influence is quite evident in my work. One of the things that made me happy was that Attack on Titan, which is filled with such influences, was able to reach people overseas as well. I'm simply happy that people are enjoying my work. I felt as if I was sharing the feeling of watching and enjoying my work with them," Isayama admitted after being asked about his feelings on Attack on Titan.

Of course, the creator has more time now than ever to brush up on fan reactions. Attack on Titan wrapped its manga well over a year ago, believe it or not. The brutal finale left fans around the world stunned, and season four promises to bring that ending to life shortly. Studio MAPPA will release the final few episodes of Attack on Titan in early 2023. And if Isayama has anything to say about its launch, he'll be watching fan reactions to the finale as soon as they go online...!

