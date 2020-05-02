Attack On Titan Depicts Connie's Heart Wrenching Decision

✖

The latest chapter of Attack On Titan has shown the first mission of the new version of the Survey Corps, and it is quite the doozy, making Connie has to make an insanely difficult decision in just how far he needs to go in order for the group to achieve their goal! The franchise created by Hajime Isayama has presented a world where nothing is exactly black and white, and hard choices have had to be made along the way that have given audiences some tense situations and the end game of the series has definitely been ramping things up!

Warning! If you haven't read Chapter 128 of Attack on Titan's manga, you may want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into deep spoiler territory for the end game of the franchise!

The new Survey Corps is made up of the familiar protagonists we know, as well as several of the former "villains" that were the Titans from the nation of Marley, such as Reiner, Annie, and other Titans like the Cart Titan and Jaw Titan to name a few! With the greatest threat to the world presenting itself through a crazed Eren Jaeger, the Survey Corps has decided to try to stop his new genocidal plan to eliminate anyone that doesn't have Eldian blood running through their veins!

Unfortunately, the team can't quite seem to decide on just how to proceed with their mission, with the Marleyian members having no problem eliminating Eldian soldiers in their way and Armin, Mikasa, Connie, and the other original members don't want to kill anyone. Thus, their ultimate goal has become that much more difficult as they have to stop an Eren that has the power of the First Titan while also not murdering anyone that tries to stop them.

(Photo: Kodansha)

In order to try to get to Eren, Armin and Connie attempt to secure an airship by telling their former friends of Eldia that they were all aboard for Jaeger's plan! Unfortunately for them, their story had quite a few holes and Armin was on the receiving end of a number of bullets. With time running out and the clock ticking fast, Connie makes the tough decision of opening fire into the guards that were stopping their plan and thus killing his former comrades. Attack On Titan has always been the king of presenting tough choices and those decisions are coming fast and furious in the story leading up to the big finale!

