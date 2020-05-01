Attack On TItan Examines How Difficult The Survey Corps' New Mission Is

✖

Attack On Titan has ramped up the action and the horror as the franchise moves toward its end game, but even with the stakes having never been higher, the Survey Corps is still making good hearted decisions despite their recent recruitment drive. Due to their most recent decision, their already difficult quest to save the world has become that much more difficult! With Armin and this latest interpretation of the Corps, the first steps into ending the long running war between Eldia and Marley have begun and the series of Attack On Titan is looking to wrap things up with a bang!

Warning! If you haven't read Chapter 128 of Attack On Titan's manga, you may want to steer clear as we'll be diving into some deep spoiler territory for the manga and most likely for Season Four of the anime series!

The newest roster of the Survey Corps is a shaky one, bringing together the protagonists we've come to know and love within the Eldian race and several of the Titans that made up the nation of Marley, including Annie, Reiner, the Jaw Titan, The Cart Titan, and more. After airing out a number of their grievances with one another over a camp fire, the Survey Corps has started their mission in an effort to stop the insane plans of their former friend, Eren Jaeger, who has gone made with the power of the First Titan.

So what makes their current quest so difficult now? Armin, Mikasa and the rest of the Eldians in the Survey Corps note that they want no part of murdering their countrymen who have joined with Eren's mission and taken up the name of "Jaegerists". With the stakes never being higher, the idea that the Survey Corps wouldn't be able to kill anyone in their quest would certainly make things exponentially more difficult on their quest to stop Eren.

Of course, as we see in the remainder of this chapter, things don't entirely go to plan and the Eldians aren't able to hold true to their vow of not taking lives. Specifically, Connie finds himself in the unenviable position of mowing down two of the "Jaegerists" who were stopping both himself and Armin from taking an airship to travel to Eren to defeat him. Of course, this doesn't mean that Armin and Mikasa won't stand strong when it comes to the rule, but Connie has definitely broken it.

What did you think of this heart wrenching latest chapter of Attack On Titan? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Titans!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.