‘Attack on Titan’ Reveals Titan Triple Agent

Attack on Titan is always ready to surprise fans, and it did just that when its latest chapter. Not long ago, the manga put out an update for fans, and it was there they learned of a very surprising triple agent.

So, you’ve been warned! There are spoilers for Attack on Titan chapter 116 below!

The new update begins with a scene checking in on Eren Jaeger as the newly minted villain is held up by Pieck, a Titan user from Marley. The soldier has a gun to his head while Gabi, a Titan candidate, stands to the side. At first, it seems the pair are going to fight to the death, but Pieck puts down her gun before long.

“I want my family to be feed from the internment zone immediately,” Pieck says, revealing her decision to betray Marley and work for Eren’s regime.

“To do that, I need to crush Marley. I’ll do anything to help. I’ll do anything if it means slaughtering the Marleyans.”

As the chapter continues, Pieck puts on a convincing act about her betrayal, but Eren remains skeptical. It is only when the Cart Titan user offers to reveal the group’s enemies that they escort her to the roof, and it doesn’t take long before Pieck comes around. As it turns out, she played a triple agent for Marley, and she helped usher in their forces sneakily to Paradis for an ambush.

“Do you really think I’d sell my friends out? I don’t trust Marley,” Pieck tells Gabi as she kicks off their escape from Eren. “I want Eldians to be free. But I trust those I’ve fought alongside.”

So, did you see this turnaround coming…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

