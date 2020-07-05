Attack on Titan Cosplay Imagines Mikasa's Beach Bikini Look

✖

Attack on Titan might have officially introduced a beach with the end of the third season, but this cosplay has Mikasa Ackerman ready for the ocean in a whole new way with a stunning beach bikini look! The introduction of the ocean ended up being one of the biggest reveals of the third season as not only did Eren and the others finally make their way outside of Eldia's walls officially, and kicked things into a more intense gear going forward as it gave them a direction to head in for the fourth and final season.

This unfortunately meant that even when Eren and the other members of the Survey Corps discovered that the ocean was real for the first time, they did not get enough time or space to truly enjoy it before the bleakness of the world around them continued to crush them down. But what if they did get the time to play for a bit? What if Attack on Titan actually got to have a beach episode?

Artist @joanneofarclol (who you can find more work from on Instagram here) imagined just that with a clever bikini look for Mikasa that also includes some extra bit of flavor from her standard Survey Corps uniform. If Mikasa ever did get some time to relax in between taking on new Titan threats and other human threats from across the ocean, maybe this is how she would choose to do so? You can check out the great cosplay below!

View this post on Instagram

Mikasa will be returning along with the rest of the characters with the fourth and final season of the series. Although she won't be decked out in a beach ready bikini, the first trailer for the new season teased that she would indeed be getting a makeover for the anime's final outing. But maybe she'll still have a chance for a proper vacation someday!

Are you excited to see Mikasa in action again soon with Attack on Titan's fourth and final season? What are some of your favorite Mikasa moments throughout the anime so far? What are you hoping to see from her in the final season? Hoping she gets a happy ending? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

