Attack On Titan Video Compares Final Season's Trailer with Manga Stills

The fourth and final season of Attack On Titan is slated to arrive in the coming months, giving us the heart pounding conclusion to the franchise that has easily become one of the darkest anime franchises around, and one fan has gone the distance in comparing the stills from the trailer from Studio MAPPA and the manga that it uses as its source material. With Eren Jaeger and the Survey Corps finally taking the war directly to the nation of Marley, the story in the manga has been ramping things up to deliver a heart pounding franchise finale.

With creator Hajime Isayama going on record and stating that Attack On Titan is only a few chapters away from its end, it definitely seems as if the manga is going to finish prior to the arrival of Studio MAPPA's anime. With the series deciding to take a radically different route for the story in the recent chapters, it is definitely going to be a sight to behold when we hit some of the biggest moments of the manga in the upcoming anime season. While fans were a bit nervous when they discovered that Wit Studio, the animation house that had been behind the series since its inception, was leaving, Studio MAPPA has definitely done a good job of putting some minds at ease.

Twitter User AttackOnFans did a thorough job of taking the scenes from the anime that were used in the trailer and finding their reflections within the manga, giving you an idea of what some of the upcoming events in the television series looked like when they first made their way into the publication:

The creator of Attack On Titan, Hajime Isayama, has been tight lipped about what the final moments of the franchise will be, though awhile back, he took the opportunity to share the final penl from his story, that had already been drawn long in advance, proving that the mangaka had a steady knowledge of how he wanted to see the war between Marley and Eldia come to an end!

If you've been following the manga, what scene are you most excited to see translated into the anime itself? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Titans!

