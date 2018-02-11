‘Attack on Titan’ Creator Shares War Hammer Titan, Sexy Mikasa Sketches

Attack on Titan is moving into uncharted territory these days. The manga’s most recent chapter really delved into the war between Paradis and Marley. As for its anime, it will get its third season in just a few months, so you can see why its creator is busy.

However, Hajime Isayama is not too busy when it comes to Mikasa. The artist just shared some draft sketches he did of the girl along with the War Hammer Titan. And, as fans have pointed out, the drawings of Mikasa are a bit sexier than usual.

Over on his blog, Isayama posted rough draft sketches for Attack on Titan‘s latest chapter. The images, which can be seen here, give fans a peek into how the artist puts together his acclaimed manga.

As you can see below, the sketches of Mikasa are a bit different from what fans have seen before. The two drafts shows the aged-up heroine modeling her new Anti-Personnel gear. The tight body suit is equipped with all sorts of straps, and her Maneuvering Gear has been upgraded as well.

However, the bottom drafts show Mikasa with far less on. The sketches may be messy, but one shows a shirtless Mikasa with her back turned to the page. The second shows a model of the heroine in her skivvies as she strikes as sensual pose.

Fans are curious as to why Isayama chose to sexy the heroine up, but some think they know the answer. After all, it isn’t like Mikasa was eligible for such a makeover when she was 15 years old.

Of course, Mikasa isn’t the only character Isayama gave attention to on his blog. The artist also shared rough drafts of the War Hammer Titan. The black-and-white sketches show the armored Titan looking rather creepy as its bust borders on Slenderman territory at times.

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kondansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

Are you all caught up with Attack on Titan?