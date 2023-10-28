Attack on Titan Confirms Its Final Opening And Ending Themes

Attack on Titan has been well-known for its historic opening and ending themes in the history of its anime adaptation. For the final season, SiM's The Rumbling became one of the most popular anime theme songs of all time, mixing heavy metal with some amazing vocals to hammer home the horror of the Colossal Titans. With the dark series' final episode hitting early next month, Attack on Titan has confirmed that the upcoming installment will receive a new opening and ending theme for the Scout Regiment's final ride.

To set the stage for the final episode and the biggest battle of the series to date, Attack on Titan saw Eren Jaeger gaining the power of the Founding Titan and use it to unleash an army of Colossal Titans known as "The Rumbling". Eliminating most of the world's population already, the Scout Regiment is racing against time in an effort to stop their former friend from killing everyone who lives outside of Paradis Island. While Mikasa, Armin, and their allies are able to make their way to Eren, the fight is far from over as Jaeger's power has made him into one of the most powerful creatures in the world.

Attack on Titan's Final Opening and Ending Revealed

Attack on Titan's final opening theme will be performed by Linked Horizon, titled "The Last Titan" and will be made available to download on November 6th following the series' conclusion. For the final ending theme, the musical act Higuchiai performs the song "Itterasshai" to end the Scout Regiment's long anime career. With Attack on Titan creating some of the best opening and ending themes in anime history, Linked Horizon and Higuchiai will have a lot to live up to.

Attack on Titan has never been shy when it comes to killing some of its biggest characters, and the final episode will do so in spades. As Eren Jaeger takes on his former friends, the world will never be the same regardless of who is able to claim victory here. While a sequel series is far from confirmed by creator Hajime Isayama at this point, next year will see the mangaka returning to the universe with a brand new story taking place in the Titan universe.

Are you sad to say goodbye to the Survey Corps next month?