Attack on Titan Announces Epic New Statue for Mikasa, Levi

Attack on Titan's final episode has come and gone, but that isn't stopping some serious merch from arriving to honor the Scouts.

Attack on Titan's grand finale saw the Scout Regiment fighting against their former friend Eren Jaeger, as the power of the Founding Titan gave Eren the ability to wipe out most of the world's population. The force known as The Rumbling was on a rampage and it was up to Eren's past acquaintances to take him down. Perhaps no two soldiers were more important in the battle than Mikasa and Levi, as the pair might not have had Titan powers, but remained two of the strongest soldiers of Paradis.

Mikasa and Levi share a major connection, and not just when it comes to their high-flying techniques. Both soldiers come from the bloodline of the Ackermans, with the members of this family tree apparently "imprinting" themselves onto one person and being compelled to save them in the future. With Captain Levi, he had imprinted himself on Erwin, unable to ultimately save his friend in the face of the Beast Titan's assault in the third season of the anime. Mikasa long had a connection with Eren since they were children, making it all the more tragic that the Ackerman was forced to fight against Jaeger to protect a world that hated and feared them.

Mikasa x Levi: One More Time

LC Studio is planning to release a wild new statue that once again teams up Mikasa and Levi to recreate one of the final moments of Attack on Titan's last installment. Thanks to a major assist from Levi, Mikasa was able to make her way to Eren as his head was inside a Colossal Titan of his own. Forced to murder Eren to save the remainder of the world, Mikasa found herself mourning Jaeger but getting the opportunity to live out her days in peace. You can pre-order the upcoming statue by clicking here.

New Attack on Titan Figure by LC Studio pic.twitter.com/nt7pWOZfB7 — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) November 9, 2023

The post-credit scene of the final episode lays the groundwork for a potential sequel, though creator Hajime Isayama has been adamant that he isn't planning to create a whole new series returning to the world. Luckily, Isayama is working on a brand new story that will feature the universe in 2024, arriving as a part of the artbook titled Attack on Titan: Fly.

