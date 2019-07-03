Attack on Titan Reveals the Titans’ Origins to Humanity

The finale of Season three may not have been as action packed as the third season overall, but it certainly did drop enough bombs to make for an exciting conclusion. With season four announced for the fall of next year and also acting as a finale for the series as a whole, Attack On Titan decided not just to reveal the secrets of the world to the members of the Survery Corps, but to the entirety of humanity within the walls. So how did the regular citizens take the news of their past history? Weeelllllll….

Much like any piece of news within society, the news of the history of the world was met with skepticism and some acceptance. A percentage of humanity swallowed this bitter pill while others believed this to be a “false flag”, diving deeper into a conspiracy theory idea that the military made the whole thing. Others can’t believe it at all, taking the whole idea in stride with a laugh. To be honest, the people not taking this seriously at all are the most ridiculous as the concept of giant smiling naked people eating their loved ones is something they have to struggle with on a regular basis.

Initially, the residing heads of state didn’t know what to do with this new information and thought to keep it close to their chests. It was only when Queen Historia demanded that the truth be revealed to everyone that the decision was made and both newspaper and military representatives were distributed across the city to attempt to explain the truth to humanity within the walls.

Its a tough truth to take as believing that you were once a part of a race called the Eldians and have the ability to transform into a titan yourself seems outlandish to say the least. Also, the very idea that you were a “subject of Ymir”, a creature that may or may not be your world’s devil, is even tougher.

What would you do if you were in the Eldians’ shoes? How would you react to the news that you simultaneously had this unbelievable power inside yourself while also being told that everything you once knew was a lie? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime!

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.