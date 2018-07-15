‘Attack On Titan’ Releases Dubbed Season 3 Trailer

Attack on Titan is coming, and its not holding anything back this season. Later this month, the anime will take its third season public, and it looks like the English dubbed trailer for Attack on Titan has dropped.

And, yes — Matthew Mercer does all kinds of justice to THAT famous line.

As you can see below, the SimulDub trailer for Attack on Titan is the one fans saw subbed awhile back. The reel shows characters like Levi along with Mikasa and Eren, but they aren’t alone. The Survey Corps are joined by newcomers like Kenny and the ruler of Paradis himself.

Of course, Kenny is one of the most-anticipated parts of season three. The villain is a favorite from the manga, and his dubbed debut in this trailer works rather well. The character has a clear western feel visually, and his English voiceover matches that pitch in tone.

For fans eager to watch the SimulDub of season three, they will need to wait a bit. Attack on Titan will kick off this month, but Funimation will not set the dub forward until August. The SimulDub will join other fall cour titles like My Hero Academia, Overlord III, Free! Dive to the Future, and more. The show will also stream its subbed episodes on Crunchyroll as a simulcast, so you can stay up-to-date with all things Attack on Titan.

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kondansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

What do you make of this dub trailer? Is there a version of the show that you prefer? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!