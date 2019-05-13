Watch: Attack on Titan Reveals Dark Marco Death Scene

Early on in Attack on Titan, fans were introduced to many characters and back then it was tougher to parse out which characters would be the most important for the series’ future. One of the many additions who seemed like he was going to stick around for much longer than he did was Marco Bott, and his off-screen and unceremonious death was such was a surprise that even the series’ characters commented on just how weird it was.

But Marco did end up having a great deal of importance as the latest episode of the series revealed a dark secret behind his death. It makes his death not only more important than it initially was, but also shows a new side of characters we’re seeing now. Check out the clip of his strange death below, but beware of major spoilers for Attack on Titan Episode 52!

When fans first learned of Marco’s death, Jean remarked how he seemed too smart to just die during a Titan attack. It helped emphasized the cruelness of the world at large, but now his real death is much more cruel. In Episode 52, a flashback reveals Reiner and Bertholdt discussing what to do when it seemed like Eren was going to be able to patch up a whole in the wall. Reiner says he’ll use his Titan at the worst case scenario, and Marco accidentally overhears this. Reiner tries to pass this off as a joke, but Marco was too clever.

He quickly pieces together than because Eren can transform into a Titan, that there must be more Titans hiding among the humans. He tries to get away, but is soon pinned down by Reiner. As Reiner holds him down, Annie removes his maneuver gear. Reiner, Bertholdt, and Annie then leave Marco stranded as a Titan drew near and the three of them watch as Marco cries and begs for their help while a Titan chomps down on him.

So it appears that Marco discovered Reiner, Bertholdt, and Annie’s big secret long before it was officially revealed in the series and was killed for it. Now Marco’s death serves to show just how far Reiner and Bertholdt are willing to go now to kill the “race” that they despise so much. Their “humanity” had long been gone before now.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

