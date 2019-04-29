Attack on Titan Brings Back the Beast Titan

Attack on Titan has finally returned for the second half of its third season after going on hiatus last year, and the series has already jumped back into the humans vs. Titans action with the big comeback episode. Episode 50 of the series featured a tense first half as Eren and the others tried to plug up the hole in Wall Maria while avoiding a counterattack by the Titans, but fans were taken by surprise as the military found themselves ensnared in a huge ploy.

This ploy was led by the return of the Beast Titan to the series, who has already made a big impact of Season 3 by tossing a huge rock and ruining the Erwin’s escape and reinforcement plans.

When Armin discovers that Reiner and Bertholdt were most likely hiding in the walls as a way to surprise them, it’s revealed that this is actually the case as Reiner’s hiding spot is uncovered and he’s attacked by Levi. Reiner then transforms into the armored Titan, and this kicks off a chain of other Titan transformations as Erwin and the others realize there is a major wave of Titans waiting to take them out.

As a way to kick off this plan, the Beast Titan grabs a giant boulder and tosses it toward the wall. While the others thought the Beast had missed, Erwin reveals that the Beast Titan actually aimed the boulder at a gap in Wall Maria. This blocked the gap, and now the humans are left without a route of escape or a route for reinforcements to aid them.

It’s here that the Beast Titan essentially declares that this will be the final battle between humans and Titans as the two factions begin the major fight fans have been wanting to see since last year.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

