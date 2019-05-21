Attack on Titan Sends Erwin on a Suicide Mission

Attack on Titan‘s big Season 3 return is well underway, and the action has kicked into high gear as Eren and the Survey Corps find themselves fighting against the Beast Titan, Reiner, and Bertholdt to retake the Shiganshina District. The Beast Titan’s strategy is already proving to be overwhelming for the military that’s been pared down after hundreds of lives have been lost over the course of the series, and Erwin is forced to use his deadliest strategy yet.

With no real way to take down the Beast Titan himself, Erwin has embarked on a terrible suicide mission with the rest of his troops in order to buy time for Levi to make his way to the Beast and kill it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

⚠#AttackOnTitan Season 3 Part.2 (ep. 04)⚠ ‘We die trusting the living who follow to find meaning in our lives! That’s the sole method we can rebel against this cruel world! My soldiers, rage! My soldiers, scream! My soldiers, fight!’#完全試合 #パーフェクトゲーム #PerfectGame pic.twitter.com/9HkyYHBfch — Attack On Fans (@AttackOnFans) May 19, 2019

Erwin has made a name for himself with fans for his rousing speeches and great military strategies, but Episode 53 of the series twists them both in a dark direction. With the Beast Titan’s rock throwing taking out many of the taller buildings and gruesomely slaughtering the forces, the only way left to reach its nape is for Levi to bounce off the neighboring Titans. Erwin unfortunately resigns himself to be nothing more than a distraction and encourages his forces to follow.

Sad at the fact that he will never really find out what’s hiding in Grisha Yeager’s basement, something he has been fighting for all of his life, he carries the pressure of all who have fallen before as he and his forces charge straight at the Beast Titan. With fear in his eyes, he calls for his forces to scream as rocks begin to fall and kill them. As the episode comes to an end, however, Erwin is pieced with a rock himself. So unfortunately for fans, this might really be it for Erwin. This might have been his final mission.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.