‘Attack on Titan’ Season 3 Reveals Toonami Premiere Date

Attack on Titan is getting ready to premiere its third season in Japan, but fans who watched the second season on Toonami were anxious to hear when it would air on the block.

Assuming they’d have to wait a long time for it, fans can be relieved to hear that the third season is currently scheduled to premiere in August.

Fresh #Toonami news: Attack on Titan S3 will broadcast in English starting 8/18/18. This is a summer season #anime. Broadcasts in Japan July 22. Of note that the USA got it first at Anime Expo and select theaters. Call it balance for the four year wait for season 2 to get made pic.twitter.com/uXEcaXMjyP — Todd DuBois (@GWOtaku) July 16, 2018

Attack on Titan is officially scheduled to premiere its third season on July 22 on NHK in Japan. During its panel at Anime Expo 2018, the series confirmed that the simuldub will begin in August along with further confirmation of its upcoming simulcast on Crunchyroll. Now fans can add-on an additional way to watch when Attack on Titan premieres August 18 on Toonami.

The current Toonami schedule is pretty strong, and there’s a wonder of what it would replace. But chances are it’ll take the spot currently occupied by FLCL Progressive (now in re-runs), and the schedule will most likely go through further schedule shake-ups when the FLCL Alternative premieres.

The first episode of the season premiered during Anime Expo to great response as well. Here’s what Comicbook.com’s Megan Peters had to say about the first episode in her review:

“If you can get through the premiere’s slow opening, Attack on Titan rewards fans with plenty of action at the end thanks to Captain Levi. Season Three has a lead-in worthy of the Survey Scouts, but its second episode has some serious responsibility to follow through on the action promised by the premiere’s ringing cliffhanger.”

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kondansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.