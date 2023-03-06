Attack on Titan Series Finale Gives Armin the Ultimate Promotion

Attack on Titan pushed forward with a new episode at long last this month, and fans are still reeling from the update. After all, the hit anime launched the first half of its series finale, and the episode did things up big. From emotional deaths to gnarly fight sequences, this finale featured all the best parts of Attack on Titan. So in case you missed it amongst the hubbub, Armin left the finale with a major promotion.

The update was given at a somber moment as Armin came face-to-face with Hange Zoe. As the group began traveling towards Marley, all eyes went to Hange's crew as the Yeagerist made a final push to stop the gang. To stop the ambush, Hange chose to give her life in a bid to free the others. Of course, this means she said farewell to Levi, but she made sure to stop by Armin before heading out on her suicide mission.

And what did she say? Well, the commander of the Scout Regiment gave her soldier a field promotion. Hange passed on her title as commander to Armin, so now the blonde soldier ranks higher than Levi.

Sadly, it seems these field promotions are a trend in the Scout Regiment. When the series began, Keith Sadies was in charge of the field, but he ended up passing the title to Erwin before passing on. Of course, we all know Erwin died in a blaze of glory while fighting a horde of Titans, and he bequeathed the title to Hange. And now, the regiment has welcomed Armin as its new commander.

Of course, our hero has far fewer soldiers on his side than the commanders who came before him. Between the Yeagerists and Eren's uprising, scores of fighters have died as of late. Armin is now overseeing his closest circle of friends and comrades as they make their final bid to stop Eren. And as the regiment commander, Armin will stop at nothing to ensure Eren's plans for genocide fail.

