Attack on Titan Director Shares New Art For Anime Finale

Attack on Titan Final Season The Final Chapters Special 1 might be a mouthful, but the latest installment of the dark anime series has given fans quite a bit more to talk about when it comes to the battle featuring Eren Jaeger, his Colossal Titans, and the ragtag band that is the Scout Regiment. With Eren gaining a new form as the newest Founding Titan, the animation director working on MAPPA's final season of the television series has shared a new look at the former hero's grotesque appearance and those aiming to stop him.

Studio MAPPA might have quite a few projects this year, including the likes of Vinland Saga, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Hell's Paradise to name a few, but Attack on Titan's two extended episodes might be the biggest of the bunch considering just how popular the dark anime franchise has become over the years. With the Rumbling making its way to Marley and taking out the vast majority of the nation's populace, the Survey Corps remains in a race against time as they try to stop Eren. Unfortunately for the likes of Mikasa and Armin, Jaeger has made it quite clear that there is no way to talk him down from his current path.

Attack on Director

The director of the final episodes of MAPPA's Attack on Titan anime adaptation is Yuichiro Hayashi, who had previously worked on such titles including Dorohedoro, Kakegurui, and Batman: Gotham Knight, who definitely had his work cut out for him when it came to bringing the final fight of the series to the screen:

Eren Jaeger's ultimate transformation as the new Founding Titan is perhaps one of the most disturbing Titans that we've seen in the series to date, giving the youngest Jaeger a crooked, horrific body that is mostly bones as it touts around his tiny head across the battlefield. Despite its strange appearance, Eren now has more powers than we can count, with the last episode of this fall certain to reveal some new ones that he has been saving for just the right occasion.

Will you be sad to see Attack on Titan finish the fight involving the Eldians later this year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.