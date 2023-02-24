Attack on Titan Finale Key Visual Highlights Hange

The first installment of Attack on Titan's Conclusion Arc is only a few days away, and with the previous half of season four seeing the Scout Regiment in a race against time to stop their former friend Eren Jaeger, expect the anime adaptation to end in a spectacular fashion. Prior to the confrontation that will bring the dark anime franchise to an end, Studio MAPPA has released a new key image of the brainiest member of the Survey Corps in Hange as she leads the charge against the new Founding Titan.

When last we left Mikasa, Armin, Hange, Levi, Jean, and the other members of the Scout Regiment, the heroes of the series decided that the best route to take in attempting to stop Eren's genocidal rampage was to throw their lot in with their former enemies. Reiner the Armored Titan, Annie the Female Titan, and Pieck the Colossal Titan have all partnered with the soldiers of Paradis in a bid to save the nation of Marley, though considering Eren and his army of Colossals have hit Marley's shores, it might be too late to save their homeland at this point. Even though Mikasa and company are hoping to talk Eren down from his current path, a conflict might be inevitable at this point.

Attack on Hange

The Official Attack on Titan Twitter Account shared the new key visual that places Hange front and center, with the brains of the Scout Regiment set to have a big role in the grand finale of the anime adaptation that will leave everything on the table for all the warring factions:

When the Scout Regiment lost Captain Erwin, thanks to the assault by the Beast Titan at the tail end of season three, it was up to Hange and Levi to pick up the pieces and march forward. The two leaders have been sticking with one another over the course of the fourth season, though Hange's backup failed to stop Levi from suffering a serious blow thanks to Zeke Jaeger and his suicide gambit. Despite losing some appendages, Levi is back in action and will play a pivotal role alongside Hange before the end.

Will you be sad to see Attack on Titan come to an end? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.