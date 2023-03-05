Attack on Titan Finale Teases Armin and Annie's Budding Relationship

After more than a decade on the air, Attack on Titan is ready to bring its story to an end. Not long ago, the first half of the anime's series finale went live, and the epic special set up a massive war. From truly brutal deaths to emotional asides, Attack on Titan did everything this week, and that included exploring the budding romance between Armin and Annie.

When the first part of Attack on Titan: The Series Finale went live, all eyes were on Eren to start. We watched as the man killed countless of innocents in his pursuit of freedom, and as the finale carried on, we saw some of his close friends die. From Hange to Floch, the death count climbed in this episode, and it left Armin at a loss. But luckily, he was able to speak with Annie in the midst of it all.

In the midst of all the chaos, those two finally share their moment



The girl may have been Armin's enemy back in the day, but his feelings towards the girl have changed greatly over the years. Once he absorbed the Colossal Titan, the boy was able to unlock memories about Annie he never knew, and the anime hinted at Armin's bond with the girl even while she was in hibernation. Now that Annie is awake, Armin has yet to act on his feelings, but we did get a tease of what's to come this week.

During the series finale, Annie admitted she was confused about all the time Armin spent with her while she was in stasis. It turns out she could hear all that was going on, and Annie said there had to be other girls who Armin could have hung out with. But in the end, the boy said he visited Annie "because I wanted to see" her. The pair go on to blush over the intimate confession, and if the pair weren't facing the end of times, the scene would look like it came from a rom-com.

Obviously, Armin and Annie feeling something for each other, but they don't have time to figure them out right now. The team has to stop Eren first and foremost. With blood on his hands, the former hero is dead set on culling mankind to keep Eldians safe. But as we all know, the boy's search from freedom comes at too high a cost for Mikasa and her friends to allow.

