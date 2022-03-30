Attack on Titan Season 4 Finale Trailer Released: Watch

This Sunday is a day that fans of Attack on Titan have been waiting for for quite some time, as the anime series promises to bring to a close the second half of its fourth season. While the future of the dark anime series has yet to be confirmed, with many believing that Studio MAPPA is prepping to reveal the final fight between the Scout Regiment and Eren Jaeger on the big screen, a new trailer has been released to get fans hyped for the upcoming installment.

In the previous episode of Attack on Titan’s anime, which took a break this previous week as a result of Anime Japan, the Scouts were able to score a major victory but with a heavy cost. Managing to secure the airship that had been brought to Paradis by the Azumabito Clan, Mikasa and her allies only have a limited window to make their way to Eren and the Rumbling that is set to eradicate large swaths of the population of the world outside the island. Though the Scout Regiment might make their way to Jaeger in time, finding a way to make him stop is a different story all together as his newfound power essentially makes Eren invincible.

The Official Twitter Account of Funimation shared the new trailer that amassed a number of the biggest moments from the fourth and final season of Attack on Titan, prepping fans for what may very well be the last episode of the series before the story wraps with a feature-length film:

The world of the Titans has already come to a close in the pages of the manga and while the ending that was revealed via the Director’s Cut hinted that there could be new stories in the future, creator Hajime Isayama has been tight-lipped regarding the possibility of the series continuing with either sequels or spin-offs. While nothing has been confirmed with regards to an Attack on Titan movie, many fans are thinking that the finale will hit the big screen thanks in part to the amazing success of another production from Studio MAPPA, Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

How do you think Attack On Titan’s anime will come to an end? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.