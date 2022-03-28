Attack on Titan Season 4 Shares Major Update on Series Finale

Attack on Titan has been a constant in the anime industry for over a decade, but all things must end. The series promised audiences its tale would end with season four, but these days, netizens aren’t sure what to make of that. After all, season four is set to end this week despite much of the manga not being adapted. And now, a home video promo is doubling down on the finale of season four’s second half.

The official Twitter for Attack on Titan confirmed as much when it shared details for the Blu-ray of season four. According to the update, fans have official word that season four’s second part only contains 12 episodes. The final one of that batch is set to debut on March 3rd, so you can see the issue here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/anime_shingeki/status/1508013458691792901?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

After all, Attack on Titan is nowhere close to finishing out the manga. Creator Hajime Isayama finished his best-selling manga a while back, and its final fight takes quite some time. In fact, an entirely shortened season could be ordered to adapt the whole thing, so there is no way episode 87 can do it in one shot. And before anyone asks, this upcoming episode will have the same runtime as all those before it.

READ MORE: When Will Attack on Titan Episode 87 Premiere? | Attack on Titan: Everything We Know About the Final Episode (So Far) | Attack on Titan Theory Discover A Heart Wrenching Manga Secret

With this home video update in mind, Attack on Titan fans are beginning to speculate about Attack on Titan’s next move. There must be more anime to come, so some fans believe a movie must be on the way that adapts the manga’s final battle. This comes on the heels of several blockbusting anime films like Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Mugen Train. Such a project would bring a flood of funds as the anime ends, but a movie is harder to release to global fans. That is why others think season four will get a last-minute extension, so fans will want to keep an eye on the headlines this Sunday.

What do you think of this latest update? How do you think the rest of Attack on Titan‘s anime will play out? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.