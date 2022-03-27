When Will Attack on Titan Episode 87 Premiere?

Attack on Titan has finally reached the final episode of its fourth and final season, but unfortunately it’s going to be a little bit more of a wait before fans finally get to see it all come to an end! When Attack on Titan revealed it would finally be returning for Part 2 of the final season as part of the Winter 2022 anime schedule, fans were surprised to find out that the series was only slated to return for a single cour of 12 episodes. Considering how much of Hajime Isayama’s original manga there was left to adapt, fans were wondering how the anime would handle it all.

We’ll soon get to see how all of this go down in the next and final episode of the anime, but unfortunately it’s going to be delayed an extra week. While it was originally scheduled to air on Sunday, March 27 in Japan, Episode 87 of Attack on Titan has been delayed by special programming. That means the final episode of the season (and probably series as a whole) will now be airing on Sunday, April 3. It’s only an extra week of waiting, but definitely a tough wait considering it’s right before the TV anime is about to end it all.

Episode 87, the final episode of the fourth and final season, of Attack on Titan is titled “The Dawn of Humanity,” and the episode is vaguely described as such, “What we saw that day. What we talked about on that day. What we chose that day. That was all he ever wanted. Nothing has changed for him.” It’s definitely both a vague title and synopsis teasing what even could be coming in the series finale, and has fans wondering what could be planned for the anime’s future because there’s still quite a bit left for the adaptation to explore.

As fans had seen with Part 2, the final battle between Eren Yeager’s Founding Titan and a surprising alliance has been set but it’s still yet to be known what that final battle will look like. Hajime Isayama’s original ending for the manga covers quite a bit more ground after this point, so it’s raised questions about a possible continuation with either a third cour of episodes or even maybe a movie release. But what do you think?

How would you want to see Attack on Titan’s anime come to an end? How do you think the final episode will set everything up? Do you think this could somehow be it for the franchise? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!