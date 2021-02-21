Attack on Titan Fans Put Gabi on the Spot After New Episode
Attack on Titan is one of the hottest series on TV, and anime lovers have been following the show for years. As it enters the meat of season four, all eyes are on our heroes as things heat up. After all, a finale is on the way, and there is a lot riding on how season four ends. Right now, it seems fans are keeping a close eye on Gabi after she killed a beloved hero out of nowhere, and things are about to shift her life upside down.
If you are caught up with the Attack on Titan anime, then you will know what's up. Gabi is on the run with Falco after being carted to Paradis. The pair were taken from Marley after they launched themselves onto an airship, and Gabi killed Sasha moments later. Now, the girl is on the lamb, and she just got a cold dose of reality.
The moment came courtesy of Kaya, a young girl who was taken in by Sasha's family. Gabi has found herself in the care of the girl's family as they do not know she killed Sasha. Kaya takes some time to reminisce about her adopted sister, but when talks about her mom dying, Gabi puts a foot in her mouth. The girl says Kaya's people took out hundreds of innocent civilians in Marley, but Kaya cuts back by with a stunning reminder. Her mom did nothing to warrant her death, and Gabi's deconditioning starts from that moment on.
As you can see below, Attack on Titan fans are analyzing the moment closely, and some are willing to give Gabi a break now. She may have killed Sasha, but she has been brainwashed and oppressed her entire life. Others might not be ready to forgive just yet, but Gabi seems to be on the road to reform now. And knowing Falco, he must be pretty pleased about this turnaround!
