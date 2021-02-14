Attack on Titan Is the Biggest Show in America Right Now, Says New Reports

✖

Attack on Titan made its last comeback back in December when fans got their first look at the show's fourth season. The final outing promises to wrap up questions about the series that fans have been wanting answered. As you can imagine, that has put a lot of eyes on the anime, and it turns out Attack on Titan is one of the most in-demand series within the United States.

According to a new report, Attack on Titan has eked out competitors in the United States as the most-demanded show around. From January 31 to February 6, Attack on Titan took the top spot according to Parrot Analytics. The show is being sought after way more than Parrot's average TV show. It has a rating of 110.5x the average, so it has a sizable lead over its competitor.

According to the report, Spongebob Squarepants came in second place at 87.9x. Saturday Night Live came in third place before another anime came onto the list. My Hero Academia was rated with 71.2x more demand while Cobra Kai, The Mandalorian, and WandaVision follow. The final spots on this list go to Game of Thrones, Stranger Things, and The Office (US).

As you can imagine, Attack on Titan is being sought after by tons of fans the world over. In the United States, Crunchyroll and Funimation are the top places to check out the show. Currently, season four is several episodes in, and its dub has started airing on Toonami. You can also watch the rest of the series through streaming. And if the manga is more your speed, Kodansha is in charge of publishing the series in English.

