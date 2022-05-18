Attack on Titan Fan Builds Up Eren's Titan with Epic LEGO Kit

✖

Attack on Titan may be on a break right now, but that doesn't mean fans are sitting idly by. After all, the hype for season four's return next year is hard to miss, and all eyes are on Eren right now. It comes as no surprise fans are making all sorts of tributes for him as such, and now, one LEGO fanatic is going viral for making a kit custom for the Titan Shifter.

As you can see below, the piece comes from Reddit courtesy of user Professor-Domatron. They posted a photo of their latest LEGO build, and in the absence of any official licenses, they built a DIY take on Eren. To be specific, the Attack on Titan build brings his Titan form to life, and it looks pretty much perfect.

From its facial details to its articulation, this LEGO kit could pass as something official with ease. It also helps that Professor-Domatron has some anime-themed mini figures to flesh the look out. After all, Eren's Titan form towers over Armin here, and it makes the Attack Titan all the more terrifying.

READ MORE: Attack on Titan Cosplay Readies Hange for Battle | Attack on Titan Is About to Release Its Most NSFW Collectible Yet | Attack on Titan Report Reveals How Much Money Its Fights Cost

Sadly, LEGO doesn't have any officially licensed kits for Attack on Titan, and there is no word on such a deal ever happening. However, fans should never count out the possibility. Over the past five years, anime has exploded in popularity globally, and more brands are getting in on licenses than ever before. So if LEGO wants to capitalize on that rise, it better look into a build like this!

What do you think of this impressive LEGO build? Do you need the brick builder to license some official anime sets? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.