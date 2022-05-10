Attack on Titan Unveils Its Wildest NSFW Collectible Yet

✖

Attack on Titan may be done for the year, but its anime has one more hurrah in store before wrapping for good. Season four will come to a close next year, and fans are rallying together as they await the midseason comeback. Of course, this means collectors are scrambling to nab merch inspired by season four, and it seems the anime is about to put out its wildest NSFW collectible yet.

And honestly, we mean it when we say NSFW. This Attack on Titan collectible is for adult fans only, and it will not come cheap.

Attack on Titan Fans a new Eren Yeager figure just dropped in



Some details:-



1. 1/6 Size

2. Towel is removable

3. Everything down below is visible

4. You can change "it" to flaccid state or Erect state

5. I don't know why this exist

6. Price $310 pic.twitter.com/Sp2KF7PFRH — Anime News And Facts (@AniNewsAndFacts) May 6, 2022

The team at Banana Studio has announced its next figure, and the company is looking to release a special statue of Eren. The collectible uses the character's season four design, and it shows the man coming out of an outdoor shower stall. It is mostly inconspicuous as Eren is shown toweling his long hair while a long towel drapes over his hips. But if you'd like, you can wrap out the towel for a birthday suit.

Yes, you heard right. This Attack on Titan figure comes with a removable towel that exposes Eren's privates to the world. The risqué figure even comes with interchangeable genitalia, believe it or not. All of this will retail for $360 USD unless you nab the figure on sale. And given its limited production, you can bet collectors will be vying for this surprising statue.

Right now, pre-orders are open for the Banana Studio collectible, and it is expected to ship out in Q4 of 2022. This means Attack on Titan fans could nab this figure in time for Christmas if all goes well. But for the love of Paradis, don't gift this raunchy statue to any unsuspecting relative of yours.

What do you think about this Eren pre-order? Does this Attack on Titan figure take things too far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.