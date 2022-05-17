Attack on Titan Cosplay Gets Hange Ready for War

✖

Attack on Titan brought its fourth season to a close earlier this year, but there is still more for the show to do. With a comeback slated for 2023, all eyes are on its heroes as they prepare to take on the fight of their life. Levi and Hange will be leading the charge when the anime returns, and one fan is honoring the commander herself with a viral cosplay.

The piece comes from Twitter courtesy of EVAzo_cos as you can see below. It is there the popular cosplayer gave their take on Hange in light of season four, and honestly, the fan is a dead ringer for the soldier.

As you can see above, the Attack on Titan cosplay brings Hange's stealth suit to life in all its black glory. The sleek suit is adorned with a number of metal plates and accents to aid in mobility. And of course, she is loaded with her blades in case Hange runs into any titans. The rest of the look comes together with a half-up hair style and wire glasses. So if Hange were to magically step out of Attack on Titan somehow, we're sure she would look like this in our world.

Of course, Hange is a bit busy at the moment, so fans can expect the soldier to stay within the pages of Hajime Isayama's manga for the time. After all, Attack on Titan season four has a few more episodes to work through before fans can bid the Survey Corps farewell. But if you'd like to keep up with EVAzo_cos and their work, you can follow the Japanese cosplayer over on Twitter here.

What do you think about this take on Hange in the wake of season four? Are there any Attack on Titan characters you'd be willing to cosplay? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.