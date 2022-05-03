Attack on Titan Report Reveals How Much Money Its Fights Cost

✖

Amongst the many deadly battles that have taken place throughout Attack on Titan, neither the Scout Regiment nor the nation of Marley have had much of an opportunity to think of the financial toll that the Titans have had on the world. Now, Crunchyroll has taken the opportunity to try to break down some of the major damages that result from the Titan attacks from both Marley and Paradis, racking up not just billions, but trillion of dollars overall especially considering the final episodes of the latest season.

The breakdown begins by exploring the damage that was caused by the Fall of Shiganshina, which kicked off the formation of the Scout Regiment that we've come to know over the years and is tallied up to be over sixty-five million dollars of damage on its own that was a result of the attack of Reiner and Bertholdt, aka the Armored Titan and Colossal Titan:

"According to first-hand accounts, 10,000 people died the year Wall Maria was breached. Based on the technology seen in Attack on Titan, we can place a rough real-world equivalent to the 1940s, where the median home value was a little under $3,000. Based on the factors of poverty and desperation experienced by the typical residents of Wall Maria and the time-locked state of Eldia in general, we are going to halve that value to $1,500."

In the final breakdown of the article, Crunchyroll breaks down how Eren's assault on the nation of Marley, and the vast armies of the world, was the most expensive battle of Attack on Titan to date, tallying up trillions of dollars thanks to Eren employing the power of the Founding Titan and unleashing the wall of Colossal Titans known as the Rumbling:

"We can only assume that every ship available was deployed, which could number somewhere in excess of 10,000. They would vary in size and value, however, we will proceed with our aforementioned monetary number for consistency. The number of cannons we simply cannot quantify, so we are obliged to assign an arbitrary number. Does 100,000 sound like too many? Considering the stakes, they could probably use twice that number."

