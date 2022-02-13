Attack On Titan: Mikasa’s Actress Explains How the Heroine Feels for Eren in Season 4

The voice actress behind Mikasa Ackerman explored the heroine’s feelings towards Eren Yeager in the final season of Attack on Titan! The fourth and final season of the series is now exploding as the endgame for the series has been kicking off in full, and fans have finally seen what Eren had been working towards this entire time. The reveal of his grand plan will shake the foundation of the rest of the series as a whole, and while it’s threatening the entire world, it’s still very much a personal struggle between Eren and his closest friends.

Speaking with ComicBook.com’s Evan Valentine in celebration of the debut of Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 2’s English dub debut, the voice behind Mikasa, Trina Nishimura, opened up about how Mikasa’s feelings towards Eren have been changing and how the stars themselves are dealing with all of the major reveals and shifts heading into the final moments of the series overall. As fans would expect, it’s riled up some intense feelings all around.

“As an actor, I think my initial reaction, when I found out that the drastic shift during Season 4, Part 1, of Eren’s character, actually,” Nishimura began, “[Bryce Papenbrook, the voice behind Eren Jeager] called me and told me, he was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, have you seen it yet? Do you know what’s going to happen?’ And I was like, ‘I don’t know. I don’t know.’” As Nishimura explained, it was an exciting prospect as an actor at first, “And my initial reaction as an actor was jealousy that Bryce got to run the gamut. He gets to do all of the things, which is always so fun as an actor to do all of those things. I was like, ‘Oh man, that’s crazy.’”

But getting into the booth and bringing the moments to life were a whole different story, “Then getting into the booth because then that’s not me anymore. That’s somebody else getting into the booth and portraying the English voice of Mikasa and responding to everything that…Responding as Mikasa to everything that Eren is saying was, shocking and heartbreaking in all the same ways that it would be shocking and heartbreaking if Bryce was to say those things to me, Trina, because that’s where my brain goes is Eren and Bryce, and I relay those emotions and things to people.”

As Nishimura concluded, she noted how she took all of Eren’s negativity head on just as Mikasa would have in those major moments, “As an actor, you take from your own life. And so in my mind, it was like Bryce was saying these awful things to me, I was like, ‘Oh, my God. Why?’” But as fans have already seen, it’s far from over for Mikasa. But what do you think? How do you feel about Mikasa and Eren’s shifting relationship in Attack on Titan’s final season so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!