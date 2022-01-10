Attack on Titan Gets Real Emotional with Mikasa’s Comeback

If there is one series that knows how to gut its fans, it would be Attack on Titan. The anime has been compared to Game of Thrones in the way it kills of its heroes, and season four has already done that more than once. The show has used everything from betrayals to murders and traitors to mess with audiences, and that won’t be stopping anytime soon. After all, season four has done it again, but this time hearts are breaking because of Mikasa.

For those who don’t know, Attack on Titan made its triumphant return to TV this week, and it was a doozy. The show’s fourth season aired a new episode just yesterday that reunited fans with Eren, Armin, and Mikasa. It was there fans got a look at the latter soldier, and Mikasa’s current state made fans tear up.

After all, Mikasa is known for her strength, but Eren managed to tear her down with a single blow in season four. In this new episode, Armin asks his friend whether they should help Eren fight against Marley’s ambush, and normally, she would be leading the charge. Now, Mikasa is unable to move or decide after Eren put her entire existence into question earlier this season.

You should remember how that whole conversation happened, after all. In the wake of Eren beginning his coup, the boy spoke with Armin and Mikasa after they were taken prisoner. It was there Eren told Mikasa her infatuation with him was a sham and nothing more than instinct given her bloodline. After all, the Ackerman bloodline was said to be incapable of going against the Founding Titan, and Eren has that blood within him. According to him, Mikasa hasn’t fallen for Eren out of choice but rather unconscious force. And now, it seems Mikasa is unsure how to act after having her feelings violently exposed. It will take time for her to recover, but the question remains whether she can fight to protect her wayward friend in the meantime.

What do you make of this update on Mikasa? Do you believe the heroine will be able to overcome Eren's betrayal?