Attack on Titan Confesses the Truth Behind Marco’s Death

Attack on Titan‘s final season isn’t holding anything back now that Eren has gained the power of the Founding Titan, promising to eliminate everyone in the world that doesn’t have Eldian blood running through their veins. With the Scout Regiment now facing the terrifying task of taking down their former friend, they aim to bury the hatchet with the members of Marley including Reiner, Annie, and Pieck to name a few. With a campfire having the two sides revealing some major secrets, the Scouts learn about the truth behind Marco’s death, making things that much more complicated.

Hange, Levi, Jean, Armin, Mikasa, and Connie have decided to take a step at stopping Eren Jaeger, moving forward with a move that seems counter-intuitive to what the current Founding Titan is offering. With the Scout Regiment agreeing that genocide is not the right move to make, they’ve enlisted the aid of Marleyians such as Reiner, Annie, and Pieck, the Armored Titan, Female Titan, and Cart Titan respectively. With all these unique soldiers gathering around a campfire, Reiner and Annie revealed the story of how they killed Marco, the friend of Jean whose fate had never been revealed to the Survey Corps before this moment.

Annie and Reiner, along with Bertholdt, the former Colossal Titan, had swiped Marcos’ maneuver gear once he discovered they were secret agents for Marley, watching as he was devoured horrifically by a nearby Titan. Though Annie remained cold-blooded on the matter, exhibiting nearly no emotion, Reiner felt horrendous guilt that ate away at his psyche. In the latest installment of the anime adaptation, Reiner asks the Scouts to not forgive him, which Jean takes to heart as he begins unloading his anger onto the Armored Titan.

Following this major reveal, the Scouts and the Marleyians are able to put aside their many differences when it comes to journeying to stop Eren Jaeger, a task that is seemingly impossible in its own right considering the power of the Founding Titan has made the brother of Zeke effectively a god. While there is still certainly bad blood between the two factions, an uneasy truce has been established, which might give the world a chance outside of the borders of Paradis.

Do you think that the Scouts and the Marleyians will be able to hold together their truce to defeat Eren? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.