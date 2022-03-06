Watch: Attack on Titan Season 4 Drops Episode 84

Attack on Titan has finally released a new episode of the fourth and final season! The anime is quickly approaching its final episode as it continues to set the stage for the series’ ultimate endgame, and the latest episodes of the series has been making this endgame all the more clear. As Eren Yeager’s Rumbling continues to destroy the rest of the world, those within and outside of the former walls have been coming to terms with what this rampant destruction actually means. At the same time, each new episode also means that the series is that much closer to its actual end.

With the world’s destruction imminent, an unlikely alliance has been tentatively formed as there are very few options left to save the world from being crushed under the feet of Eren’s Founding Titan wave. As the world gets closer towards its end, each new episode of the series is that much more important than ever. Thankfully now fans can check out what comes in the final season next as Episode 84 of Attack on Titan now streaming with Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Episode 84 of Attack on Titan is titled “Night of the End” and it’s officially described as such, “Before the war, there was our enemy. We have hated, despised and killed each other. Beyond the bonfire now are those with different ‘justice.’” As the title suggests, this is the penultimate moment of breathing before whatever final conflict kicks in with the final episodes of the series. There aren’t too many left in the anime’s run, however, so that does make one wonder whether or not the TV series will be able to bring it all to life in time before it’s all over.

Not only does the final battle against Eren need to be settled, but there are many smaller character journeys and moments that need to be settled as well before it all comes to an end. There are still many lingering threads about the relationships between the final remnants of Eldia and Marley, and that all starts to reveal itself with this newest episode that sees an unlikely alliance discussing what could be ahead of them for the coming episodes.

What do you think? Are you excited to check out Attack on Titan’s newest episode? What are you hoping to see before the anime comes to an end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!